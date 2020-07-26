Cabinet secy-led panel to select candidate for RBI deputy governor post on Aug 7

2 min read . 04:10 PM IST

PTI

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee has a shortlist of eight names to be interviewed via video conference, the selected name from the interview will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for final approval