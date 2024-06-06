Cabinet secy reviews action plan to deal with heatwave and forest fire as temperature continues hovering over 45°C
A Forest Fire Alert System portal called VAN AGNI, which provides pre-fire and near real time forest fire alerts, has also been developed by the Forest Survey of India to assist the states and other agencies.
New Delhi: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness to deal with heatwaves and forest fires as temperatures continued hovering over 45°C across the country.