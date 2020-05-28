Subscribe
Home > News > India > Cabinet Secy reviews Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, Delhi, other worst-hit cities
A healthcare worker explains hand sanitization techniques to a resident in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums,during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Cabinet Secy reviews Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, Delhi, other worst-hit cities

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • During the meeting, it was noted that 13 cities are considered to be the worst coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70% of the positive cases in the country
  • Centre has already issued guidelines on management of Covid-19 in urban settlements

Cabinet Secretary today held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners and District Magistrates of 13 cities affected by the novel coronavirus in order to take stock of the situation there. The measures taken by the officials and staff of the municipal corporations for management of Covid-19 cases were reviewed in the meeting. Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories concerned attended the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary today held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners and District Magistrates of 13 cities affected by the novel coronavirus in order to take stock of the situation there. The measures taken by the officials and staff of the municipal corporations for management of Covid-19 cases were reviewed in the meeting. Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories concerned attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was noted that 13 cities are considered to be the worst coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70% of the positive cases in the country. These are Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur.

During the meeting, it was noted that 13 cities are considered to be the worst coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70% of the positive cases in the country. These are Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur.

The measures taken by the officials and the staff of the municipal corporations for the management of Covid-19 cases were reviewed in the meeting.

Centre has already issued guidelines on management of Covid-19 in urban settlements.

The Centre also stressed that containment zones are to be geographically defined based on factors like mapping of cases and contacts and their geographical dispersion. This would enable in demarcating a well defined perimeter and enforcing the strict protocol of lockdown.

Moreover, municipal corporations can decide if residential colonies, mohallas, municipal wards or police-station areas, municipal zones, towns can be designated as containment zones, as required.

The cities were advised that the area should be appropriately defined by the district administration and local urban body with technical inputs from local level.

Highlights of this strategy include work on high risk factors, indices such as confirmation rate, fatality rate, doubling rate, tests per million people etc.

