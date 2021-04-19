Cabinet secy to review oxygen situation as covid daily count soars to 275,000

NEW DELHI : Cabinet secretary Rajeev Guaba is convening a videoconference on Monday to discuss the issue of availability of medical oxygen with the chief secretaries and senior officials of states and Union territories. With daily covid-19 case count rising to about 275,000, the demand for medical oxygen for treatment of the patients is rising.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi will be represented at the meeting.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise as 273,810 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 78.58% of the new cases, according to Union health ministry data.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566, while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, the government said. Over 20 states are now displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases of covid. India’s total active caseload has reached 1,929,329. It now comprises 12.81% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 128,013 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, government data showed. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18% of India’s total active cases.

Over 1,619 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 85.11% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503). Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths.

With the increasing burden of coronavirus among healthcare and front line workers, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) was announced on March 2020, and extended thrice till 24 April 2021.

It was launched to provide a safety net to the health workers fighting covid-19 to ensure that in case of any adversity due to covid-19, their families are taken care of. Insurance cover of Rs50 lakh is provided under the PMKGP scheme. This has provided a safety net to the dependents of corona warriors who lost their lives to the pandemic.

“287 claims have been settled by the insurance company so far. The scheme has played a crucial psychological role in boosting the morale of the health workers fighting covid-19," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

“The PMGKP insurance policy claims of covid warriors will continue to be settled till 24 April 2021; thereafter, a fresh insurance policy for covid warriors will become effective," the ministry added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.