Cabinet secy to review oxygen situation as covid daily count soars to 275,000

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566, while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, the government said. Over 20 states are now displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases of covid. India’s total active caseload has reached 1,929,329. It now comprises 12.81% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 128,013 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, government data showed. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18% of India’s total active cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}