Cabinet sub-committee to look into SC/ST quota hike in Karnataka

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said the demand for increasing the SC/ST reservation has been a long standing one and there was pressure from several organisations. Sriramulu's Valmiki (SC) community is seeking a hike in quota, while Kuruba community, which is considered politically influential in several parts of the state, has been demanding ST tag. Karnataka at present provides 15% reservation for SCs, 3% for STs and 32% for the other backward classes (OBC), which adds up to 50%.