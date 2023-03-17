Cabinet takes steps to grow India’s green economy1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Currently, ‘Maharatnas’ such as NTPC can make equity investments to undertake financial joint ventures and form wholly-owned subsidiaries.
New Delhi: The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Friday allowed NTPC to raise its investment in its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and approved a proposal to list the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency on the stock exchanges, boosting India’s green economy credentials.
