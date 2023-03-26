Cabinet to consider price caps on gas to stave off rates rising to USD 10.7 per mmBtu4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The government bi-annually fixes prices of locally produced natural gas -- which is converted into CNG for use in automobiles, piped to household kitchens for cooking and used to generate electricity and make fertilisers.
The Union Cabinet is likely to soon consider imposing caps or a ceiling on price for majority of natural gas produced in the country to keep input costs for users ranging from CNG to fertilizer companies in check, sources said.
