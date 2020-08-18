Cabinet to review fresh airport privatization plan: Hardeep Singh Puri

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the civil aviation ministry to speed up plans of privatizing six more airports in the second round of auctions. Privatization is aimed at making airports more efficient and at the same time fetch revenue to the exchequer. The coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted air travel and dealt a blow on the confidence of travellers, however, is set to force the government to be more liberal in terms of auctioning airports to private players for re-development.