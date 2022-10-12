Cabinet unveils 6600 crore scheme to develop Northeast

The primary focus of the scheme will be to support the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹6600 crore scheme for developing India’s north-eastern states. The scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), will apply for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.
PM-DevINE will function as a Central Sector Scheme a full 100% funding provided by the union government. Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will implement the scheme.
The primary focus of the scheme will be to support the “creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women", according to a press release by the Press Information Bureau. The infrastructure projects will be funded in line with the priorities laid down under the PM Gati Shakti program.
Noting the lack ot satisfactory progress in the region since Independence, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur believed that the new scheme would help address existing development gaps in the region.
The new scheme will also make avaliable larger sums for major infrastructure development projects. For example, existing schemes funds project ti the tune of around 12 crore on average. The PM-DevINE project will provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which require larger outlays.
