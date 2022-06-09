CAD likely to hit over 3 yrs high at $43.8 bln in FY22. How does FY23 look like

As per Ind-Ra, key commodities such as petroleum products, iron & steel, aluminum & its products, pearl, precious and semi-precious stones, sugar, motor vehicles, and cotton yarn contributed roughly 72.2% to the merchandise exports growth and grew in the range of 14%-158% yoy in value terms in 4QFY22. However, volumes of these commodities grew in the range of negative 76% to positive 64% yoy in the same period. The major part of the merchandise export growth was primarily driven by prices as has been the trend in the previous few quarters. Nevertheless, the volume growth in 4QFY22 over 4QFY20 was in the range of 18%-73%, alluding to strong demand for these items (barring pearls and other precious stones) from the rest of the world.