Cadbury ad leverages AI to promote over 1,800 local businesses this Diwali

New Delhi: Staying true to its ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’ brand thought, chocolate brand Cadbury India created a sweet surpise for over 1, 800 local businesses across the country. The Mondelez India-owned brand leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to create a hyper-personalised ad to reach reach out to over 1,800 local retailers, across 260 pin codes, whose businesses is being promoted locally through the campaign.

The campaign has caught the attention of the netizens as it is being applauded across social media platforms for its spirit of generosity and kindness amidst tough times.

Every time the ad is seen by a user in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, it shows local stores around that specific pincode against the product category, prompting the viewer to buy from a local store.

The ad film captures this technology innovation by showcasing an Indian family rejoicing the occasion of Diwali wherein the woman of the house gifts something to every member of the family which is bought from the local stores. Ending it on a celebratory note and a thought-provoking message – ‘When all of us support our local stores, all of us can have a Happy Diwali’ -- it puts the spotlight on the act of generosity.

“This year warrants for acts that signify new beginnings and the potential of goodness in an imperfect world, and our recent Cadbury Celebrations campaign infuses this thought at the back of evoking generosity. Banking on the proposition of ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge’, we are putting our best foot forward to inspire people to do what’s right this time by acknowledging people who helped us in difficult times," said Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing (chocolates), insights and analytics, Mondelez India.

Mondelez India is also focussing on providing online gifting packs this year as an increasing number of consumers prefer to order products online. The company has introduced e-commerce exclusive premium packs including Oreo Moments and Cadbury Celebration.

"Our much-loved snacking products have become an intrinsic part of every celebration and therefore, this year we’re furthering this effort by expanding our e-commerce premium portfolio to provide more choice to our consumers, along with many exciting initiatives across our brands, beyond just chocolates," added Viswanathan.

