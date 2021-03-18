Cadbury India booked for tax fraud worth 241 crore

According to the FIR filed by the CBI, the 2017 probe revealed that the chocolate maker had proposed a manufacturing unit in Baddi in 2007 in order to avail area-based excise and tax exemption. To avail the same, some members of the executive board of the firm, along with key managers, collectively manipulated records, engaged intermediaries to route bribes to government officials, and covered up evidence, the FIR added.

