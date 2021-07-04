Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cadila Healthcare arm recalls 21,240 bottles of diabetes drug in US

Cadila Healthcare arm recalls 21,240 bottles of diabetes drug in US

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall in the US is a class-II recall
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST PTI

Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling 21,240 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP 750 mg, on account of 'CGMP Deviations: FDA analysis detected n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels in excess of the acceptable daily intake limit'

NEW DELHI : Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling over 21,000 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets manufactured by Ahemdabad-based Cadila Healthcare, the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 21,240 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP 750 mg, on account of "CGMP Deviations: FDA analysis detected n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels in excess of the acceptable daily intake limit", the report by the US health regulator said.

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall in the US is a class-II recall, it added.

As per USFDA, a class-II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on results from laboratory tests. It is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables.

Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.

