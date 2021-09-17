Pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare will supply 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses in October, according to government sources. Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine-- ZyCoV-D-- is likely to be available by early October. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18. Although, the pricing details of the vaccine is still not out yet. "The discussion on the pricing of ZyCoV-D is ongoing. A decision will be taken soon. We are looking to include this vaccine in the national vaccination program," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog had in an exclusive interview with ANI.

ZyCoV-D

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19. It's a three-dose vaccine that will be administered on day zero, day 28, and day 56. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18.

On 20 August, India's drugs regulator approved the Zydus Cadila vaccine for emergency use.

Presently, Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V vaccines are being administered to the eligible population above 18 years.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Earlier today, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 77.24 crores, of which 63,97,972 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Over 77.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

