1 crore doses of Cadila covid vaccines for 12-18 years likely next month

Pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare will supply 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses in October, according to government sources. Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine-- ZyCoV-D-- is likely to be available by early October. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18. Although, the pricing details of the vaccine is still not out yet. "The discussion on the pricing of ZyCoV-D is ongoing. A decision will be taken soon. We are looking to include this vaccine in the national vaccination program," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog had in an exclusive interview with ANI.