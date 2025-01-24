A ‘mysterious’ illness claimed 17 in Jammu and Kashmir this month — triggering widespread panic and calls for immediate medical attention. Initial tests had failed to detect any bacterial or viral infections, and Budhal village remains a containment zone. Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the media on Friday that cadmium toxin had now been detected in the bodies of the deceased.

Singh reportedly told Dainik Jagran that the carcinogenic metal had been detected during tests at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow. It remains unclear how cadmium could have found its way inside the body and the matter is still under investigation. The Union Minister also clarified that no other virus, bacteria or infection had been found in the samples.

The mysterious illness had surfaced last month with symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and episodic loss of consciousness.

What is cadmium? The World Health Organization tags it as a ‘chemical of public concern’ that can exert toxic effects on the kidneys as well as the skeletal and respiratory systems. Low levels of cadmium are typically present in the environment. However human activity has greatly increased levels in environmental media relevant to population exposure. It can also travel long distances and accumulates in many organisms that we consume.

“Exposures potentially of particular concern for children include disposal and recycling of electronic and electrical waste, as well as toys, jewellery and plastics containing cadmium….Human exposure occurs mainly from consumption of contaminated food, active and passive inhalation of tobacco smoke, and inhalation by workers in a range of industries,” the global health organisation wrote on its website.

‘Mysterious’ illness in Rajouri Six patients from Budhal village are under currently treatment at GMC Hospital Rajouri and on the road to recovery. The entire Budhal area has been declared a containment zone.

The Government Medical College in Rajouri was also strengthened after the ‘unidentified’ illness claimed 17 lives. The government health department has since provided five child specialists and five anaesthesia specialists to GMC Rajouri. Advanced care ambulances are ready at the hospital. Currently,

“I saw children die in agony in front of me... I appeal to the government to station air ambulances in Jammu or Rajouri so critical patients can be airlifted for advanced treatment. Arrangements should also be made in PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi in case the disease spreads causing a bigger outbreak,” said Budhal MLA Javaid Iqbal.

(With inputs from agencies)

