The math equation is loaded with summation sigma, exponents, and variables, which needs to be solved to use the free internet service.
The image of the Wifi shared by Joshua_Glock on Reddit instantly went viral on social media. Joshua wrote, “This is the Wi-Fi password at a local Thai restaurant. I’m determined to join the network. Where are the math wizards at?"
While some Reddit users were confused, others started solving the equation to help find the password. However, many believed that the equation was incorrect. Some users said the answers in two digits. Let us know if you find the right answer.
Meanwhile, a Chinese University was under a lot of scrutiny for asking students to solve a calculus equation to get the password.
