Asking for a Wifi password is the second most thing in a restaurant after the food menu. Also, Wifi passwords are never known for their simplicity, they could be funny and complex.

But do you know, a restaurant in the US has become popular for its unique Wifi password? The Wifi has baffled customers after they read the details to get the restaurant's internet.

In a Thai restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, a customer faced a tough maths equation that he needed to solve to get his hands on the Wifi password.

With not much choice left, the customer shared the involuted equation on the popular internet forum Reddit to give mathematicians a chance to get the password for him.

This is the Wifi password at a local Thai restaurant. I’m determined to join their network… https://t.co/F8t30HY6pt pic.twitter.com/jqHT6jRodY — OddStuffMagazine (@OddStuffMag) October 27, 2016

The math equation is loaded with summation sigma, exponents, and variables, which needs to be solved to use the free internet service.

The image of the Wifi shared by Joshua_Glock on Reddit instantly went viral on social media. Joshua wrote, “This is the Wi-Fi password at a local Thai restaurant. I’m determined to join the network. Where are the math wizards at?"

While some Reddit users were confused, others started solving the equation to help find the password. However, many believed that the equation was incorrect. Some users said the answers in two digits. Let us know if you find the right answer.

Meanwhile, a Chinese University was under a lot of scrutiny for asking students to solve a calculus equation to get the password.

