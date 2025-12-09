Mint Explainer | Why CAG plans to audit government departments in real time
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 09 Dec 2025, 02:50 pm IST
Summary
India’s national auditor currently conducts most of its audits after the end of a financial year. This limits its ability to flag risks early and reduces the scope for course correction while a project is underway. The CAG now plans to fix this with continuous monitoring.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the national auditor, is preparing to overhaul the way it audits government departments by moving from post-facto examination of accounts to real-time audits of public spending, project execution and service delivery.
