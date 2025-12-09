Why is this change happening now?

Traditional CAG audits are usually tabled one to three years after major decisions are made, which significantly reduces their usefulness for course correction. High-profile cases such as the 2G spectrum allocation and coal block allotments were audited well after the licences were issued, limiting the government’s ability to prevent losses, even though the audits later became politically significant. The 2G report, tabled in 2010, estimated a ₹1.76 trillion loss; the coal block audit in 2012 flagged potential gains of ₹1.86 trillion to private companies. But by then, the damage was already done.