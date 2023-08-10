The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its pan-India audit has found serious irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Madhya Pradesh, reported NDTV on 10 August.

According to the report, over ₹1.1 crore was paid to about 403 patients who were declared 'dead' in the database, the report added.

Apart from it, the CAG audit report even mentioned that across the state during the same period, around 8,000 patients were shown to be hospitalized at multiple hospitals.

In the report, CAG named 24 state hospitals, including a government hospital, that surprisingly showed much higher occupancy than the actual bed strength.

The audit stated that 25 hospitals had submitted claims for 81 patients twice for various surgical treatments. "The Madhya Pradesh health authority paid the full amount for both claims as against the prescribed rate of 50% payment on the second claim," NDTV quoted the audit report as saying.

Implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA), the flagship scheme provides a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year to beneficiaries.

Over 23 crore beneficiaries have been verified and issued Ayushman cards to date so that they can avail of free treatment under the scheme.

As per details, the person is verified through mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC for the scheme.