CAG finds irregularities in Ayushman Bharat scheme in MP, says ₹1.1 crore paid to 403 'dead' patients1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
The CAG audit report even mentioned that across the state during the same period, around 8,000 patients were shown to be hospitalised at multiple hospitals.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its pan-India audit has found serious irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Madhya Pradesh, reported NDTV on 10 August.
