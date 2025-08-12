CAG flags ₹3.17 lakh crore in losses, idle funds and fiscal lapses in govt's FY23 accounts

New Delhi: The national auditor has flagged potential and actual losses, idle funds, and accounting lapses totalling ₹3.17 lakh crore in its audit of the Union government’s accounts for 2022-23.

While revenue and fiscal deficits stayed below revised estimates in FY23, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) identified significant short recoveries, unutilised reserves, arrears in loan repayments, and discrepancies in financial reporting that could undermine fiscal transparency and efficiency.

The CAG audit found that out of ₹2.41 lakh crore collected for four specific reserve funds between FY19 and FY23, only ₹344 crore was transferred to their intended accounts, leaving ₹2.40 lakh crore unutilised.

Loans and advances worth ₹8.69 lakh crore were outstanding at the end of FY23, with arrears of ₹74,241 crore in principal and interest. Short recoveries included ₹113.57 crore in guarantee fees and ₹669.13 crore in dividends from 16 entities, while ₹864.56 crore was understated in the Public Account in the case of compensatory afforestation funds.

“The CAG findings are notional figures, and to gauge their impact on the economy, they need to be compared with earlier reports to get a real picture,” said Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India.

These financial gaps come despite FY23 recording a 6.99% rise in real GDP and a 14.21% growth in nominal GDP. Central government revenue receipts rose 11.36%, driven by a 16.28% increase in net tax receipts. Direct taxes accounted for 53.50% of gross tax revenue, up from 51.14% in FY22, reflecting a more progressive tax structure. GST collections reached their highest share of GDP in five years, although road and infrastructure cess declined following excise duty cuts on fuel.

On the expenditure side, government spending as a share of GDP fell, but capital outlay rose marginally to 2.32% of GDP, led by transport and defence. Debt repayment consumed 61.27% of total spending from the Consolidated Fund, while public debt levels increased, with a substantial volume of market loans maturing in FY26.

The CAG also highlighted systemic weaknesses in budgetary management. The government spent ₹126.08 lakh crore against approved appropriations of ₹129.49 lakh crore, resulting in ₹3.41 lakh crore in savings. However, ₹53,871 crore was overspent on debt repayment due to year-end withdrawals by states, and persistent large savings were recorded in several grants over multiple years.

Supplementary provisions worth ₹10 crore or more in 21 cases were deemed unnecessary, while injudicious re-appropriations led to both unspent funds and excess expenditure in certain heads.

While acknowledging the improvement in fiscal indicators in FY23, the CAG warned that lapses in fund transfers, accounting accuracy, and expenditure planning require urgent policy and administrative attention to safeguard public finances and ensure optimal use of taxpayer money.

CAG flags GST evasion The CAG also uncovered tax evasion and revenue leakage amounting to ₹818 crore in its recent performance audit of the E-Way Bill (EWB) system under goods and services tax. According to the CAG audit report presented in Parliament on Tuesday, the audit covered EWB transactions from April 2018 to March 2022.

The audit identified multiple instances of non-payment or short payment of tax by taxpayers generating E-Way Bills without proper returns or after cancellation of registration. This included 470 cases involving ₹577 crore of uncollected tax from composition scheme taxpayers and others. Further, 18 taxpayers suppressed turnover worth ₹168 crore, resulting in unpaid tax dues of ₹81 crore plus interest of ₹45 crore.

Additionally, a mismatch of ₹155 crore was found between input tax credit claimed and the actual credit available as per system records, according to the CAG report.

The national auditor also highlighted administrative and enforcement gaps in the department’s preventive measures, including manpower shortages, insufficient vehicle patrols, and inadequate use of analytical tools. These weaknesses contributed to 293 instances of tax and penalty shortfalls amounting to ₹3.39 crore due to deficient vehicle interceptions, it noted.

Among the key recommendations, the audit called for alert systems to flag taxpayers exceeding composition limits, stricter scrutiny of high-value EWBs without tax payment, and improved coordination for verification and recovery actions. It also urged the department to fully utilise analytical data to plan and monitor enforcement activities.

The report underscores the need for strengthened mechanisms to safeguard GST revenue and improve compliance with the E-Way Bill system, which is vital for tracking inter-state movement of goods and curbing tax evasion.

The audit found that 72 taxpayers across 28 commissionerates claimed input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹1,357.89 crore in their GSTR-3B returns, while the credit available as per GSTR-2A records was only ₹1,202.48 crore — resulting in a mismatch of ₹155.41 crore, the report highlighted.

CAG pulls up 10 ministries Separately, the national auditor pulled up 10 Union ministries and their autonomous bodies for lapses, delays and procedural violations leading to financial implications of ₹198.71 crore in the year ended March 2022.

The CAG highlighted issues ranging from idle infrastructure and excess payments to failure in enforcing agreements and recovering dues, according to its Compliance Audit Report (Civil) No. 7 of 2025.

The report, presented in Parliament on Tuesday, covers 16 audit observations across 10 ministries and departments. It highlights issues ranging from idle infrastructure and excess payments to failure to enforce agreements and recover dues.

In the coal sector, the CAG found that the Coal Controller’s Organisation incurred an interest loss of ₹11.77 crore to the government exchequer after parking funds in a current account instead of a government account with the Reserve Bank of India.

In the commerce ministry, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) released excess financial assistance of ₹1.10 crore to the Gujarat State Agricultural Marketing Board for a fruit processing project that deviated from approved plans, defeating its intended benefits for tribal farmers.

Another APEDA project in Kerala remained incomplete more than seven years after the deadline, with equipment deteriorating ₹6.61 crore in expenditure going unproductive, and penalties not being recovered.

The audit also flagged administrative lapses at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), including a seven-year delay in constructing its Maidangarhi campus, unapproved faculty pay alignments, irregular incentive schemes, and creation of posts without mandatory clearances.

Similarly, the Footwear Design and Development Institute set up a ₹101.48-crore campus at Ankleshwar without a proper feasibility study, attracting only 94 admissions in seven years against 825 seats, and students reported poor academic facilities.

In the corporate affairs ministry, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority had refunded only 0.68% of unclaimed funds since its inception, with ₹4.30 crore in dividends from wound-up companies lying unreleased due to the absence of a refund mechanism. An investor awareness mobile app project awarded in 2020 remained incomplete by July 2024.

Other irregularities included ₹59.47 crore in irregular payments at the International Centre of Automotive Technology under the heavy industries ministry; ₹5.64 crore in avoidable interest payments by the Oil Industry Development Board; and a ₹9.30 crore revenue loss at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority for failing to enforce minimum guaranteed traffic clauses.

In the tourism ministry, long-delayed projects such as a proposed Food Craft Institute in Uttar Pradesh and a State Institute of Hotel Management in Kerala have failed to take off years after funding was released.

The Indian Culinary Institute, established in 2014 to promote culinary education and research, was found to be far from meeting its objectives, offering fewer courses than approved, facing low enrolment, suffering from inadequate infrastructure and staffing, and failing to generate projected revenues.