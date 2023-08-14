CAG highlights irregularities in construction of Dwarka Expressway: ‘Cost exceeded 14 times’1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of Road and Transport justified the high cost of the project and said the eight-lane elevated corridor is built with minimal entry-exit arrangements, but CAG was not satisfied
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Monday flagged the exceeding cost of Dwarka Expressway, a project under the Centre's Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1. The top auditor of the government pointed out that the amount spent on the project has exceeded the amount allocated by 14 times.