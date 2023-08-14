“Audit observed that up to 70-75 meters, right of way was required to build a 14-lane national highway at grade. However, for no reasons on record, the project in the Haryana region, where its length was 19 km, was planned with an eight-lane elevated main carriageway and six lanes at grade road, when NHAI already had 90 m right of way and the same was sufficient for building 14 lanes at grade…. Due to such massive structures, this project, constructed on EPC [Engineering, Procurement, and Construction]mode, for a length of 29.06 km had sanctioned civil construction cost of ₹7,287.29 crore i.e., ₹250.77 crore/km as against per-km civil construction cost of ₹18.20 crore approved by CCEA…" the report said.