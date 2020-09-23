CAG points out gaps in CPSEs toilet construction in schools

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India ’ (CAG) report on toilet construction in schools by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) has pointed out several gaps in the marquee scheme.

“There were gaps in achieving this objective mainly due to poor maintenance of toilets, lack of dedicated funds and poor water availability inside toilets," said the government’s audit watchdog in a press statement.

The compliance audit report titled “Construction of Toilets in Schools by CPSEs" was presented in the Parliament on Wednesday.

According to the press statement, 53 state run firms constructed 1,40,997 toilets. Of the 2,326 constructed toilets surveyed, around a third or 691weren’t in use “due to lack of running water, lack of cleaning arrangements, damages to the toilets and other reasons like use of toilets for other purposes, toilets locked up etc."

In September 2014, the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved the Swachh Bharat mission that was officially launched on 2 October 2014 for a period of five years to create a clean India.

According to the press statement, the CAG recommended that, “Since Audit survey covered 2 per cent of total toilets, the CPSEs are advised to review/survey the remaining 98 per cent toilets and take appropriate action for rectification of deficiencies."

While pointing out the lacunae, the government’s auditor pointed out that 72% or 1,679 out of 2,326 surveyed constructed toilets were without running water facility inside toilets. Also, hand washing facility was not available in 55% or 1,279 out of 2,326 surveyed constructed toilets.

“Audit also noticed cases of defective construction of toilets, non-provision of foundation/ramp/staircase and damaged/overflowed leach pit, which led to ineffective use of toilets," the statement added.

Seven CPSEs—NTPC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), NHPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, REC Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Coal India Ltd—under the ministries of power, coal and petroleum and natural gas constructed 1,30,703 toilets at a cost of Rs2,162.60 crore.

“The non-existing and partially constructed toilets constituted 11 per cent of toilets surveyed," the statement said.

The audit also pointed out that of the 2,695 toilets in the audit sample, 83 toilets were not constructed by the CPSEs that were identified for construction. Also, 200 toilets were not found constructed in the respective schools and 86 toilets were found to be only partially constructed.

“During the survey, Audit noticed that proper maintenance/ sanitation was not available in 1,812 out of 2,326 toilets. 715 out of 1,812 toilets were not being cleaned. 1,097 toilets were being cleaned twice in a week to once in a month whereas, the norm was for daily cleaning at least once. Thus, 75 per cent of selected toilets were not maintained hygienically," the statement said.

The CAG in its statement added that the objective of providing separate toilets for boys and girls was not fulfilled in 27% or 535 of 1967 schools.

“Audit noticed that the award activity by the seven CPSEs could be completed only by May 2015. Since, construction time of four months was needed, compliance of Government directive to complete all toilets by 15 August 2015 could not have been ensured by the CPSEs. The CPSEs had nevertheless reported completion of all the toilets by 15 August 2015 which was not actually the case," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated