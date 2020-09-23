CAG points out gaps in CPSEs toilet construction in schools

“During the survey, Audit noticed that proper maintenance/ sanitation was not available in 1,812 out of 2,326 toilets. 715 out of 1,812 toilets were not being cleaned. 1,097 toilets were being cleaned twice in a week to once in a month whereas, the norm was for daily cleaning at least once. Thus, 75 per cent of selected toilets were not maintained hygienically," the statement said.