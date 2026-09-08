CAG proposes unified platform across different transport modes

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in a draft report, has proposed a common digital platform to integrate key transport modes, including road, rail and shipping, to improve coordination across the country’s logistics ecosystem, two government officials aware of the matter said.
The platform could enable stakeholders to share information seamlessly, reducing compliance burdens on businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and facilitating the efficient movement of goods.