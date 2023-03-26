CAG pulls up BMC as irregularities found in Mumbai civic body's account books

The audit observed that BMC awarded 20 works across two departments valuing ₹214.48 crore without inviting tenders, which was against the Manual of Procurement of the civic body as well as established vigilance guidelines. Further, in 64 works costing 4,755.94 crores across five departments, formal agreements were not executed between the contractors and BMC, in the absence of which the civic body would not be able to take any legal recourse against these contractors in the event of default, the report said.

