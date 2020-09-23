CAG pulls up Dassault, MBDA for not fulfilling offset obligations in Rafale deal

"In many cases, it was found that the foreign vendors made various offset commitments to qualify for the main supply contract but later, were not earnest about fulfilling these commitments. For instance, in the offset contract relating to 36 Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), the vendors, Dassault Aviation and MBDA, initially proposed (September 2015) to discharge 30% of their offset obligation by offering high technology to DRDO. DRDO wanted to obtain Technical Assistance for the indigenous development of engine (Kaveri) for the Light Combat Aircraft. Till date the Vendor has not confirmed the transfer of this technology," the CAG remarked.