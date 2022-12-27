CAG report pulls up external affairs ministry for 58 crore revenue loss

NEW DELHI :The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pulled up the Ministry of External Affairs for revenue losses and improper financial management in a recently released audit report.
NEW DELHI :The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pulled up the Ministry of External Affairs for revenue losses and improper financial management in a recently released audit report.
According to the CAG, the misapplication of fees on the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card scheme led to a revenue loss of 58.23 crore rupees for the exchequer. In addition, the country’s top auditor also flagged “irregularities" in the setting up of Indian Cultural Centres in Paris and Washington. Despite expensive purchases of properties in both these capital cities, these premises have not been put to use for around a decade.
According to the CAG, the misapplication of fees on the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card scheme led to a revenue loss of 58.23 crore rupees for the exchequer. In addition, the country’s top auditor also flagged “irregularities" in the setting up of Indian Cultural Centres in Paris and Washington. Despite expensive purchases of properties in both these capital cities, these premises have not been put to use for around a decade.
An audit into the Ministry’s application of OCI fees finds that 17 missions and posts across Europe and three in the United Kingdom did not correctly adjust exchange rates between local currencies and the US Dollar in order to set OCI card fees. For example, while OCI card fees were to be changed to 262 euros, the aforementioned posts in Europe kept the fee at 216 euros. In total, the revenue losses from the 17 missions and posts in Europe amounted to 16.26 crore rupees. A similar misapplication of OCI fees in the United Kingdom, the CAG averred, “resulted in a loss of ₹ 41.97 crore on issue of fresh OCI cards at a lower exchange rate, during February 2017 and March 2020."
An audit into the Ministry’s application of OCI fees finds that 17 missions and posts across Europe and three in the United Kingdom did not correctly adjust exchange rates between local currencies and the US Dollar in order to set OCI card fees. For example, while OCI card fees were to be changed to 262 euros, the aforementioned posts in Europe kept the fee at 216 euros. In total, the revenue losses from the 17 missions and posts in Europe amounted to 16.26 crore rupees. A similar misapplication of OCI fees in the United Kingdom, the CAG averred, “resulted in a loss of ₹ 41.97 crore on issue of fresh OCI cards at a lower exchange rate, during February 2017 and March 2020."
The CAG also took exception to the MEA’s argument that the loss in revenue was only notional. According to the audit body, the short collection of fees had cost the government around 58 crore rupees.
The CAG also took exception to the MEA’s argument that the loss in revenue was only notional. According to the audit body, the short collection of fees had cost the government around 58 crore rupees.
Much scrutiny was also directed at the acquisition of two properties in Washington and Paris, now unused, which were supposed to serve as Indian Cultural Centres.
Much scrutiny was also directed at the acquisition of two properties in Washington and Paris, now unused, which were supposed to serve as Indian Cultural Centres.
“Due to inherent deficiencies, such as significant structural concerns and issues of encroachment at ICC Washington and delay in renovation (Paris), these properties could not be put to use as cultural centres even after nine and eleven years respectively," the CAG said in its report.
“Due to inherent deficiencies, such as significant structural concerns and issues of encroachment at ICC Washington and delay in renovation (Paris), these properties could not be put to use as cultural centres even after nine and eleven years respectively," the CAG said in its report.
The report goes on to raise key questions about the choice of properties concerned. It argues that, despite prior knowledge that the property selected to be India’s Cultural Centre in Washington had significant deficiencies, the Ministry went ahead with the acquisition.
The report goes on to raise key questions about the choice of properties concerned. It argues that, despite prior knowledge that the property selected to be India’s Cultural Centre in Washington had significant deficiencies, the Ministry went ahead with the acquisition.
“Despite the fact that the Ministry was aware that the 103-year-old Property had significant structural concerns as also issues of encroachment, it did not opt out from procurement of the same and consequently took on avoidable liabilities," says the audit body’s report.
“Despite the fact that the Ministry was aware that the 103-year-old Property had significant structural concerns as also issues of encroachment, it did not opt out from procurement of the same and consequently took on avoidable liabilities," says the audit body’s report.
The unused property in Paris cost the government upwards of 30 crore rupees, with an additional price tag of 14.89 crore rupees for hiring a security agency for the premises.
The unused property in Paris cost the government upwards of 30 crore rupees, with an additional price tag of 14.89 crore rupees for hiring a security agency for the premises.
The report also flags “avoidable" expenditures made by India’s missions in China and Jamaica. While the former is questioned for avoidable payments to contractors to the tune of 10 crore rupees, the High Commission in Jamaica was rapped for sloppy tendering processes that led to a cost overrun of over 51 lakh rupees.
The report also flags “avoidable" expenditures made by India’s missions in China and Jamaica. While the former is questioned for avoidable payments to contractors to the tune of 10 crore rupees, the High Commission in Jamaica was rapped for sloppy tendering processes that led to a cost overrun of over 51 lakh rupees.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.