CAG report pulls up external affairs ministry for 58 crore revenue loss

An audit into the Ministry’s application of OCI fees finds that 17 missions and posts across Europe and three in the United Kingdom did not correctly adjust exchange rates between local currencies and the US Dollar in order to set OCI card fees. For example, while OCI card fees were to be changed to 262 euros, the aforementioned posts in Europe kept the fee at 216 euros. In total, the revenue losses from the 17 missions and posts in Europe amounted to 16.26 crore rupees. A similar misapplication of OCI fees in the United Kingdom, the CAG averred, “resulted in a loss of ₹ 41.97 crore on issue of fresh OCI cards at a lower exchange rate, during February 2017 and March 2020."

