CAG to chair G20 SAI meeting on ‘Blue economy’ in Assam

CAG to chair G20 SAI meeting on ‘Blue economy’ in Assam1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
- 'Blue Economy' refers to the sustainable utilization of ocean resources in a way that promotes economic growth.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu will serve as the chairperson for the G20 SAI (Supreme Audit Institutions) meeting from March 13-15 in Guwahati, Assam, news agency ANI reported.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu will serve as the chairperson for the G20 SAI (Supreme Audit Institutions) meeting from March 13-15 in Guwahati, Assam, news agency ANI reported.
Murmu is leading the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group as the Chair under India's G20 Presidency. As part of this role, the CAG will preside over the SAI20 Delegates Meeting.
Murmu is leading the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group as the Chair under India's G20 Presidency. As part of this role, the CAG will preside over the SAI20 Delegates Meeting.
Representatives from G20 member countries, guest countries, and various international organizations will attend the SAI20 event, hosted by India as part of its G20 Presidency.
Representatives from G20 member countries, guest countries, and various international organizations will attend the SAI20 event, hosted by India as part of its G20 Presidency.
The event will see the participation of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
The event will see the participation of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
'Blue Economy' refers to the sustainable utilization of ocean resources in a way that promotes economic growth, improves livelihoods, and creates jobs, while also preserving the health of our ecosystem.
'Blue Economy' refers to the sustainable utilization of ocean resources in a way that promotes economic growth, improves livelihoods, and creates jobs, while also preserving the health of our ecosystem.
On the other hand, 'Responsible AI' is a governance framework that aims to establish guidelines for the collection and utilization of data, the evaluation of AI models, and the deployment and monitoring of these models.
On the other hand, 'Responsible AI' is a governance framework that aims to establish guidelines for the collection and utilization of data, the evaluation of AI models, and the deployment and monitoring of these models.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)