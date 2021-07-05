CAHO, 3M India launch Awareness Compliance Excellence programme

NEW DELHI: The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), a non-profit organisation engaged with various healthcare facilities, on Monday announced to launch the Awareness-Compliance-Excellence (ACE) programme as a quality improvement initiative in association with 3M India that serves as technical guidance partner.

Amid the second wave of covid-19 and a looming threat of the third, it has become imperative for healthcare facilities to attain zero infection. The Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) is one of the critical avenues that help healthcare facilities attain this goal. CSSD is an in-house department within a hospital which is responsible for supply of clean and sterile instruments used within the hospital for various procedures.

CAHO will aim to raise the competency of CSSD setups across hospitals in India. The challenge is huge, given that team/technicians here have not undergone structured training programme designed around this department and thus making it difficult for them to address the gaps in protocol adherence.

"ACE is well defined quality improvement program and caters to CSSD process improvement in the healthcare facilities along with the CSSD teams’ learning requirements. The overall program’s objective is to make the CSSD team aware of the gaps in the current process & people’s knowledge of the process and bridge the gap. The timing of the launch is just right. Our country is in midst of second wave of the pandemic and entire healthcare industry is highly sensitized and willing to take concrete steps towards preventing infections," Rajiv Gupta, Country Business Leader – Healthcare Business group, 3M India, on the ACE launch said.

ACE is a year-long programme which has multiple phases of engagement with participant hospitals. The awareness phase aims at educating CSSD teams on the standards and support to them adopt best practices in accordance with international sterilisation guidelines. The second phase, compliance is when CAHO auditors visit participant hospitals and perform audits to suggest the gaps that could be bridged to improve the efficiency of the CSSD departments. Final phase of excellence is about recognising hospitals who have best adopted the standards as per recommendations and guidelines. The hospitals will receive recognition directly from CAHO which will be announced at CAHO’s annual conference in 2022 (CAHOCON 2022).

"Awareness Compliance and Excellence (ACE) program will be a game changer in promoting hospitals to adopt best practices in their CSSD department and in training the personnel. This in turn will play a huge role in enhancing patient safety by decreasing hospital acquired infections," said Vijay Agarwal, president, CAHO.

The programme was launched on 31 May, 2021, at one of the CAHO’s Education Webinar for CSSD fraternity. The launch was attended by 350+ participants that comprised hospital administrators, CSSD managers, technicians, infection control doctors from across India.

