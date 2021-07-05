CAHO, 3M India launch Awareness Compliance Excellence programme

ACE is a year-long programme which has multiple phases of engagement with participant hospitals. The awareness phase aims at educating CSSD teams on the standards and support to them adopt best practices in accordance with international sterilisation guidelines. The second phase, compliance is when CAHO auditors visit participant hospitals and perform audits to suggest the gaps that could be bridged to improve the efficiency of the CSSD departments. Final phase of excellence is about recognising hospitals who have best adopted the standards as per recommendations and guidelines. The hospitals will receive recognition directly from CAHO which will be announced at CAHO’s annual conference in 2022 (CAHOCON 2022).