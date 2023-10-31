CAI estimates cotton production at 29.5 mn bales in 2023-24, lowest in 15 years
The industry body expects yields to drop by 5-20% across cotton-growing states owing to unfavourable weather conditions.
The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has released its first estimate of crop production for the 2023-24 (October-September) season, pegging it at 29.5 million bales (1 bale=170 kg), the lowest in 15 years. The estimates are down from 31.8 million bales last year, and the government's first advance estimate of 31.6 million bales for the current season.