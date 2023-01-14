CAI lowers cotton crop estimate to 330.50 lakh bales for 2022-23 season2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The total cotton production in the last season is estimated at 307.05 lakh bales, the CAI said in a statement.
The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Saturday lowered the cotton crop output estimate by 9.25 lakh bales for the 2022-23 season to 330.50 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.