CAI ups cotton estimate to 31.8 million bales
The upward revision in estimates has been done due to a production increase from the previous estimates for Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan
NEW DELHI : The Cotton Association of India (CAI) released its final estimate of crop production for the 2022- 23 (October-September) season and pegged it slightly higher at 31.8 million bales (1 bale=170 kg) from its previous estimate of 31.1 million bales in July, and initial estimates of 34.4 million bales.