OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cairn Energy: India to appeal against arbitration decision questioning authority to tax

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the government's intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return $1.4 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her "duty" to appeal in cases where the nation's sovereign authority to tax is questioned.

Last year, the government lost two high-profile arbitrations over the levy of taxes on British firms, using legislation that gave it the power to levy taxes with retrospective effect.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mumbai: Municipal workers sanitize at platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the view of rising number of COVID-19 cases

Indian Railways says hike on platform ticket prices a 'temporary measure' to curb COVID spread

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh on 26-27 March for the centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

Modi to hold virtual meeting with Swedish PM Stefan Lofven later today

1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra's economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Economic Survey

2 min read . 03:30 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

ECGLS helps push MSME loan growth as of end Sept: Report

2 min read . 03:16 PM IST

While the government has already challenged in a Singapore court an international arbitration tribunal verdict that overturned its demand for 22,100 crore in back taxes from Vodafone Group Plc, it hasn't yet done so against a December 21 award asking India to return the value of shares seized and sold, divided, confiscated and tax refund stopped to adjust a 10,247 crore tax demand on Cairn.

"We have made our position clear on retrospective taxation. We have repeated it in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, till now. I don’t see any lack of clarity," she said, referring to the Modi government's stand of not raising any new tax demand using the 2012 legislation.

"Where I find arbitration award questioning India's sovereign authority to tax... if there is a question about the sovereign right to tax, I will appeal, it's my duty to appeal," she said. "An arbitration award, which questions the authority of government to tax, I will appeal on that."

She did not make any direct reference to appealing against the Cairn award. P

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout