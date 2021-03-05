Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cairn Energy: India to appeal against arbitration decision questioning authority to tax

Cairn Energy: India to appeal against arbitration decision questioning authority to tax

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 03:38 PM IST Nidhi Verma, Reuters

FM Sitharaman indicated the govt's intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return $1.4 billion to UK's Cairn Energy, saying it is her 'duty' to appeal in cases where the nation's sovereign authority to tax is questioned

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the government's intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return $1.4 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her "duty" to appeal in cases where the nation's sovereign authority to tax is questioned.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the government's intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return $1.4 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her "duty" to appeal in cases where the nation's sovereign authority to tax is questioned.

Last year, the government lost two high-profile arbitrations over the levy of taxes on British firms, using legislation that gave it the power to levy taxes with retrospective effect.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

More women empowerment programs to be launched in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Budget focuses on growth while giving message of tax rate stability: Debroy

3 min read . 04:17 PM IST

OCI cardholders need special permit for 'Tabligh', journalistic activities, says govt

3 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman says it's not just Centre that has duties on petrol prices, 41% of revenue goes to state

2 min read . 04:11 PM IST

Last year, the government lost two high-profile arbitrations over the levy of taxes on British firms, using legislation that gave it the power to levy taxes with retrospective effect.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

More women empowerment programs to be launched in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Budget focuses on growth while giving message of tax rate stability: Debroy

3 min read . 04:17 PM IST

OCI cardholders need special permit for 'Tabligh', journalistic activities, says govt

3 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman says it's not just Centre that has duties on petrol prices, 41% of revenue goes to state

2 min read . 04:11 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While the government has already challenged in a Singapore court an international arbitration tribunal verdict that overturned its demand for 22,100 crore in back taxes from Vodafone Group Plc, it hasn't yet done so against a December 21 award asking India to return the value of shares seized and sold, divided, confiscated and tax refund stopped to adjust a 10,247 crore tax demand on Cairn.

"We have made our position clear on retrospective taxation. We have repeated it in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, till now. I don’t see any lack of clarity," she said, referring to the Modi government's stand of not raising any new tax demand using the 2012 legislation.

"Where I find arbitration award questioning India's sovereign authority to tax... if there is a question about the sovereign right to tax, I will appeal, it's my duty to appeal," she said. "An arbitration award, which questions the authority of government to tax, I will appeal on that."

She did not make any direct reference to appealing against the Cairn award. P

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.