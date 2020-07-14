CAIT aims to dent China's 4,000 crore business during Rakhi

"Not only is finished rakhi imported from China but also rakhi-making products like foam, paper foil, rakhi thread, pearls, drops, decorative items for rakhi are also imported. Due to CAIT's campaign to boycott Chinese goods, no Chinese goods will be used in rakhi this year and we are confident that China is set to lose about ₹4,000 crores of business," Sushil Kumar Jain, the Delhi-NCR unit convenor of the CAIT, said.