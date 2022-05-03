CAIT estimates Akshaya Tritiya gold sales at 15,000 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CAIT estimates that gold worth ₹10,000 crore was sold across the country on Akshaya Tritiya in 2019. However, sales slumped in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic led to mobility curbs and brought in its wake economic crisis
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Indian jewellers clocked business worth ₹15,000 crore on occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Indian jewellers clocked business worth ₹15,000 crore on occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.
Retailers across the country India saw an uptick in footfalls after two years of a covid-induced slump. A decline in gold prices, ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, also aided sales. The yellow metal is down about ₹5,000 from highs seen in March, on weak global cues.
Retailers across the country India saw an uptick in footfalls after two years of a covid-induced slump. A decline in gold prices, ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, also aided sales. The yellow metal is down about ₹5,000 from highs seen in March, on weak global cues.
CAIT estimates that gold worth ₹10,000 crore was sold across the country on Akshaya Tritiya in 2019. However, sales slumped in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic led to mobility curbs and brought in its wake economic crisis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CAIT estimates that gold worth ₹10,000 crore was sold across the country on Akshaya Tritiya in 2019. However, sales slumped in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic led to mobility curbs and brought in its wake economic crisis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"After witnessing great slump due to Covid crisis for the last two years, the bullion market across the country was finally full of people and it was estimated that on Akshaya Tritiya, the jewellery business worth ₹15,000 crores happened today," said Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary general, CAIT.
"After witnessing great slump due to Covid crisis for the last two years, the bullion market across the country was finally full of people and it was estimated that on Akshaya Tritiya, the jewellery business worth ₹15,000 crores happened today," said Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary general, CAIT.
Jewellers pushed more lightweight jewellery that did brisk business, said Pankaj Arora, national president, All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation.
Jewellers pushed more lightweight jewellery that did brisk business, said Pankaj Arora, national president, All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation.
Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious occasion for buying gold and silver.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious occasion for buying gold and silver.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Others also attributed an uptick in demand to the upcoming wedding season along with a more recent drop in gold prices.
Others also attributed an uptick in demand to the upcoming wedding season along with a more recent drop in gold prices.
"Bridal jewellery commands the maximum share in jewellery demand, it tends to be concentrated in months considered auspicious for weddings. Also, with an increasing number of working women, and rising number of young consumers who prefer to purchase jewellery for adornment rather than investments, consumer preference is shifting towards light weight fashion items. Along with bridal jewellery and light weight collections, traditional gold bars, coins and silver utensils are also marking good impact on sales numbers," said Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds. The retailer’s digital gold platform reported an uptick in demand, too.
"Bridal jewellery commands the maximum share in jewellery demand, it tends to be concentrated in months considered auspicious for weddings. Also, with an increasing number of working women, and rising number of young consumers who prefer to purchase jewellery for adornment rather than investments, consumer preference is shifting towards light weight fashion items. Along with bridal jewellery and light weight collections, traditional gold bars, coins and silver utensils are also marking good impact on sales numbers," said Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds. The retailer’s digital gold platform reported an uptick in demand, too.
Akshaya Tritiya is among one of the biggest jewellery buying festivals in India, during which jewellers generally record higher sales, said Sen. “We have also started various digital and ‘phy-gital’ measures such as jewellery purchase through video calling, digital catalogue, online advance booking or tele calling to give virtual access to our Showrooms to customers. Presently, we are also offering discounts to encourage our customers," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Akshaya Tritiya is among one of the biggest jewellery buying festivals in India, during which jewellers generally record higher sales, said Sen. “We have also started various digital and ‘phy-gital’ measures such as jewellery purchase through video calling, digital catalogue, online advance booking or tele calling to give virtual access to our Showrooms to customers. Presently, we are also offering discounts to encourage our customers," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Smaller jewellers reported lukewarm sales on Tuesday. A long weekend and a prolonged heatwave in northern India kept shoppers at home, said a New Delhi based jeweller, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Smaller jewellers reported lukewarm sales on Tuesday. A long weekend and a prolonged heatwave in northern India kept shoppers at home, said a New Delhi based jeweller, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
In 2019, price of 24 karat gold per 10 gram was ₹35,220. The same in 2022 has risen to ₹51,510.
In 2019, price of 24 karat gold per 10 gram was ₹35,220. The same in 2022 has risen to ₹51,510.