CAIT estimates Akshaya Tritiya gold sales at 15,000 crore

"Bridal jewellery commands the maximum share in jewellery demand, it tends to be concentrated in months considered auspicious for weddings. Also, with an increasing number of working women, and rising number of young consumers who prefer to purchase jewellery for adornment rather than investments, consumer preference is shifting towards light weight fashion items. Along with bridal jewellery and light weight collections, traditional gold bars, coins and silver utensils are also marking good impact on sales numbers," said Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds. The retailer’s digital gold platform reported an uptick in demand, too.