CAIT to promote sale of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' souvenirs

These products may include pen stands, pens, card holders, mobile covers, tie-pin, hand-cliffs, mobile chargers, tea and coffee mugs, contemporary paintings, flower pots, flower vase
Bengaluru: After supporting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is working with the government to promote the sale of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ souvenirs or memorabilia by tying up with craftsman, potters, start-ups, and small industries.
These products may include pen stands, pens, card holders, mobile covers, tie-pin, hand-cliffs, mobile chargers, tea and coffee mugs, contemporary paintings, flower pots, flower vase and likewise various other products
With an estimated more than 5 crore items purchased for making gifts during Diwali, CAIT will use that to take forward the year-long campaign till 15 August, 2023, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It said that will encourage people of the country to take home or gift at least one souvenir or memorabilia which has the logo or design of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scripted on it.
CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said on 8 September, the traders’ body in a meeting of more than 80 prominent leaders from 24 States unanimously resolved to work with the Government to promote and encourage trading community of the country to make available the souvenirs and memorabilia in sufficient quantity to make the campaign a grand success.
The CAIT through its more than 40,000 affiliate associations will connect with craftsman, potters, start-ups, small industries and others to design and produce a variety of products, of good quality and affordable prices, which can be bought by everyone.
Khandelwal said that since Diwali is the biggest festival of the country, the CAIT will urge the trading community that while distributing Diwali gifts, they must also gift at least one souvenir of AKAM along with Diwali gift.
