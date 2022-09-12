CAIT to promote sale of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' souvenirs

With an estimated more than 5 crore items purchased for making gifts during Diwali, CAIT will use that to take forward the year-long campaign till 15 August, 2023, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It said that will encourage people of the country to take home or gift at least one souvenir or memorabilia which has the logo or design of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scripted on it.

