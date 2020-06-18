NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit, as well as cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to join the campaign to boycott Chinese products

On Wednesday, CAIT had said it will approach Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli who endorse Vivo, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif (Oppo), Ranveer Singh (Xiaomi) and others to stop endorsing Chinese products.

CAIT said these companies rope in celebrities to gain more control over Indian retail market by influencing the choice of customers.

"We appeal Indian celebrities to shake hands with CAIT and exert their influence on citizens to support the government and Indian forces at this crucial juncture with a motto of "nation before self" and to propagate the feeling of buying Indian goods. The nation will always remember their services rendered at this point when the entire nation is committed to give a strong lesson to China," said CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal in an open letter.

CAIT has set a target to reduce imports from China by approximately ₹1 lakh crore by December 2021. Currently, the annual import from China stands at ₹5.25 lakh crore.

There is a strong anti-China sentiment in the country following a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

