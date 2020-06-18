CAIT urges Bollywood, cricketers to join call to boycott Chinese product

"We appeal Indian celebrities to shake hands with CAIT and exert their influence on citizens to support the government and Indian forces at this crucial juncture with a motto of "nation before self" and to propagate the feeling of buying Indian goods. The nation will always remember their services rendered at this point when the entire nation is committed to give a strong lesson to China," said CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal in an open letter.