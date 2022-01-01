Calcutta High Court and district courts will function in virtual mode from 3 January, barring some restrictions, according to a new order issued on Saturday.

“In view of the threat of the imminent third wave of the Covid pandemic and also the alarming rise in the number of Covid affected cases, the Court shall function with effect from 03.01.2022," the order read.

This comes as West Bengal, which is witnessing a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases from the beginning of this week, recorded 3,451 infections on Friday with Kolkata alone accounting for 1,954 or 56% of these.

While the state's fresh infections shot up by 62%, the eastern metropolis's new Covid cases went up by 79% in 24 hours.

The positivity rate went up to 8.46% from 5.47% the previous day, while the number of daily tests went up from Thursday's 38,898 to 40,813 on Friday. With 1,510 people discharged on Friday, the recovery rate stood at 98.14%.

The bulletin said that seven persons died on Friday of the virus, while 12 people had perished from it the previous day. A total of 19,764 people have died of the disease so far.

The state had recorded 2,128 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the metropolis accounting for 1,090 of that.

