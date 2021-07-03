Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to provide security to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to provide security to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (File photo)
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST ANI

The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on 18 May. After this, the BJP leader moved to the High Court in this regard

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Government to provide security to the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that was withdrawn by the state.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Government to provide security to the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that was withdrawn by the state.

While hearing Adhikari's security case, the High Court observed that Adhikari, a Z-category protectee by the Ministry of Home Affairs is adequately covered by the central security force.

The West Bengal Government told the court that Adhikari is well-maintained according to the scale of Z category protectee as per the "Yellow Book" by the Government of West Bengal.

Report of the Directorate Security mentioned that Adhikari is already being provided state's security for the pilot, route lining and meetings.

The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on May 18. After this, the BJP leader moved to the High Court in this regard.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

