Calcutta HC dismisses contempt plea against ED by MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin

The Calcutta high court on Friday rejected the petition of Menaka Gandhi, sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Immigration Officer at Kolkata airport for the court of contempt as she was stopped from visiting Thailand to see her ailing mother. She claimed that despite the high court order in which the court asked ED to not take any coercive action against her, she was detained at the airport.

