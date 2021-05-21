Narada scam: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered house arrest of two Bengal ministers (Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee), MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee. They were arrested by the CBI in Narada sting operation case.

A two-judge bench of the high court was divided over the stay order. One of the judges, Arijit Banerjee was ready to grant bail while the acting Chief Justice was in favour of house arrest in Narada case.

The court ordered that the case would now be heard by a larger bench. Till then, the court ordered, the TMC leaders be kept in house arrest instead of custody in jail.

Appearing for arrested TMC leaders, advocate Abhishek Manu M Singhvi said that house arrest was also an arrest. He argues that the four leaders should be released on bail. "There is no possibility of flight risk, they are cooperating with the probe," he said.

Justice Arijit Banerjee told Singhvi that one of the judges on the Bench thought it fit to grant interim bail while other did not. "So we referred to larger Bench on that while thinking that meanwhile they can be in house arrest since pandemic is there," Banerjee was quoted as saying by legal website Bar& Bench.

On May 17, the CBI arrested four leaders including two TMC ministers and one MLA in Narada sting case. They were, however, granted bail on the same day by a special CBI court. The CBI then moved the High Court, which stayed the bail granted to arrested leaders.

