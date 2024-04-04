Calcutta High Court rebukes Mamata Banerjee government over Sandeshkhali allegations, 'Even if one percent is true…'
Women in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal have levelled allegations of grave excesses and atrocities against Shahjahan and his associates. Several women on the island have accused Shahjahan and his aides of land-grabbing and sexual assault under coercion.
The Calcutta High Court criticized the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, over allegations of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault arising from Sandeshkhali.
