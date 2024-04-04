The Calcutta High Court criticized the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, over allegations of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault arising from Sandeshkhali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused in the Sandeshkhali case and a now-suspended TMC leader, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to a report by NDTV, a bench of the Calcutta High Court, headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, questioned the government of CM Mamata Banerjee saying that it cannot avoid accountability in the case.

Allegations were also made that the Trinamool Congress-led (TMC) West Bengal government had attempted to shield Shahjahan Sheikh, a locally influential party leader accused in the Sandeshkhali case.

The Calcutta HC was hearing affidavits seeking probe into the Sandeshkhali violence. During the hearing Calcutta HC remarked, "Even if one affidavit is correct, it is shameful. Even if one per cent is true it is absolutely shameful. West Bengal says it is safest for women? Even if one affidavit is proven to be right all of this falls," Justice Sivagnanam said, "Entire district administration and ruling party have 100 per cent moral responsibility".

Chief Justice Sivagnanam also strongly criticized the lawyer representing Shahjahan Sheikh, saying, "For 55 days, you were on the run, playing hide-and-seek. Then you took an obscure stance. (Just because) you close your eyes the world doesn't become dark".

After allegedly evading arrest for nearly two months, the suspended TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities. Multiple women on the island accused Shahjahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

In earlier hearings the court held Bengal Police "totally biased" and called for a "fair, honest, and complete investigation" into allegations against Sheikh Shahjahan. "There can be no better case than this... which requires to be transferred (and) to be investigated by the CBI," it observed.

