Calcutta HC rejects TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad for treatment

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to grant immediate relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who had approached the court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, LiveLaw reported.

Banerjee reportedly wants to travel abroad for treatment on his eye, which had been previously operated on. The matter was listed before Justice Saugata Bhattacharya. Making the case for Banerjee, his counsel submitted that his plea needed immediate consideration as he required urgent foreign travel for further medical treatment.

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According to media reports, while Banerjee does not have a blanket restriction on his foreign travel, as his name features in several ongoing legal cases and courts have directed him to cooperate with investigations, he sought judicial permission before travelling for his treatment.

Abhishek Banerjee moves Calcutta HC TMC's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee moved the Calcutta HC on Tuesday and sought temporary relaxation of restrictions on his foreign travel. He filed a petition before a bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya seeking permission for a week's travel abroad, The New Indian Express reported.

According to reports, Banerjee has been subjected to many interrogations by the Central and West Bengal investigating agencies, including alleged signature forgery of the party MLAs in the Assembly, provocative speeches related to the 'DJ' music issue, and the primary teachers' recruitment scam.

In 2016, Banerjee had suffered an eye injury after a road accident along the Durgapur Expressway in the Hooghly district, and since then he has been under regular treatment. The incident occurred while he was travelling back to Kolkata after attending a party programme in Murshidabad.

Following his accident, he first underwent treatment at several hospitals across the country before seeking advanced medical care abroad.

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Abhishek Banerjee faces CID's heat Abhishek Banerjee's decision to move the Calcutta HC reportedly triggered a row in the state, especially since the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has already questioned him for hours for three days since 11 June at its headquarters, Bhabani Bhaban in the city.

TMC's General Secretary was questioned by the CID officials over the "forging" of signatures of party MLAs on the party's choice of leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly and the ‘DJ’ music issue. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also grilled him for over 11 hours at the CGO Complex office to explore his alleged connection to the primary teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

Political chaos grows within TMC The Calcutta HC's decision to reject Banerjee's plea comes at a turbulent time for the party that has been marred by a series of setbacks. The TMC, which has been the ruling party in Bengal for over 15 years, lost the Assembly elections this year to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a landslide victory. The internal dissent has now gathered pace, with a section of rebel leaders led by Rittabrata Banerjee openly challenging the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier on Monday, the rebel camp leaders held a convention in New Town and declared a new national working committee that excluded both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew from its structure.